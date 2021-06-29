Emmanuel Rivera makes an immediate mark in his debut for the Kansas City Royals

This is a 2021 photo of Emmanuel Rivera of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. This image reflects the Kansas City Royals active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP) AP

Emmanuel Rivera came into the majors swinging in both a literal and figurative sense for the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Rivera, who turns 25 on Tuesday, collected two hits in four at-bats during his MLB debut as the Royals lost a nail-biter 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series opener at Fenway Park.

A 19th-round draft pick in 2015 out of Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, Rivera became the sixth Royals player to make his major-league debut this season.

He joined relief pitcher Jake Brentz, outfielder Kyle Isbel, starting pitchers Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch as well as catcher Sebastian Rivero.

“It was a childhood dream,” Rivera said with assistant strength and conditioning coach/Latin American coordinator Luis Perez translating from Spanish to English. “I’m extremely happy to be up here and play at this level. It’s something I wished for for a really long time, so I’m really happy.”

The Royals selected Rivera’s contract from Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday’s game. He started at third base and batted sixth.

He wasted no time in recording his first hit. He swatted the first pitch he saw from Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards — a 94-mph fastball — the opposite way for a single to right field with two outs in the first inning.

“A special day for him,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He put together a couple at-bats. We had some guys do some really nice things offensively. Emmanuel being ready on that first one, getting that out of the way and then staying back on a breaking ball and using the middle of the field, I thought he looked good. Good plays defensively. All the way around, he looked the part.”

When asked if he’d always planned to ambush the first pitch he saw in the majors, Rivera smiled and replied, “Most definitely. I’ve thought about it for a while. The first pitch that I got, if it was a strike, I was swinging it.”

Rivera singled again in the third inning to start his career having gone 2 for 2 at the plate. He had a group of friends and family in the stands at Fenway Park documenting the occasion on their phones and with cameras.

“My mom and dad, they were here,” Rivera said. “My brother, girlfriend were also here. I know friends who live here in Boston that were able to make it as well.”

In 40 games for Omaha, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-handed hitting Rivera posted a slash line of .282/.337/.593 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Monday night, he became the first non-Red Sox player to record his first hit in Fenway Park since Tommy La Stella on May 28, 2014 with the Atlanta Braves.

Rivera also became the fourth Royals position player to debut at Fenway Park along with Nick Dini (Aug. 7, 2019), Dwight Taylor (April 14, 1986) and Jim Wohlford (Sept. 1, 1972).

Rivera is also the second to get his first hit in his first plate appearance. Isbel accomplished the same feat on April 1. Rivera and Isbel both debuted with multi-hit games.

Rivera is also the first Royals player to get his first career hit on the first pitch since Paul Phillips in the second game of a doubleheader on September 9, 2004 in Detroit.