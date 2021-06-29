Kansas City Royals making changes. Will they work? Join our SportsBeat Live discussion

The Kansas City Royals losing streak is at six. It started with a heart-breaking walk-off loss to the Yankees, continued through a non-competitive sweep by the Rangers, and the most recent entry came Monday night after losing a four-run lead against the Red Sox.

Manager Mike Matheny is trying new things. Danny Duffy has worked as a starter and out of the bullpen. Jorge Soler moved to second in the batting order. The Royals had seen enough of Kelvin Gutierrez and trying Emmanuel Rivera at third base.

On today’s SportsBeat Live, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger discuss the changes and consider what might be next for the Royals, now in last place by a percentage point in the AL Central. Join us in the discussion with your questions and comments.