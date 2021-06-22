Kansas City Royals hold on against Yankees to win first game of 10-game road trip

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) and left fielder Hunter Dozier (17) celebrate after the Royals defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Twice in a three-inning span in a loss over the weekend, the Kansas City Royals were left with nothing but a sour taste in their mouth after Whit Merrifield got thrown out running on contact from third base with one out.

Turnabout had to taste delicious for the Royals on Tuesday night as the contact play gave them their first lead of the game and helped spark a pivotal four-run inning that paved the way for a 6-5 series-opening win over the New York Yankees in front of an announced 21,130 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Royals (33-38) have now won three of four games heading into Danny Duffy’s return to the mound from the injured list on Wednesday.

A four-run eighth inning provided the Royals with just enough cushion to hold off the Bronx Bombers. The Royals trailed 3-2 at the start of the inning. After a Merrifield single and a Carlos Santana double, Ryan O’Hearn, who’d been recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, hit an infield single to drive in Merrifield with the tying run.

Jarrod Dyson then grounded to second baseman Tyler Wade with Santana running on contact. Wade took an extra split second getting a grip on the ball before throwing home, and that allowed Santana to beat the throw and score the go-ahead run.

Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor swatted RBI singles into center field to tack on two more runs as the Royals took a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, D.J. LaMahieu’s two-run homer off of Kyle Zimmer pulled the Yankees within a run, 6-5, but Royals stalwart reliever Scott Barlow took over and got through the inning with the one-run lead intact.

Greg Holland pitched around a bloop single and an intentional walk to strand the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base in the bottom of the ninth.

Royals pitchers held the Yankees to 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

This story will be updated.