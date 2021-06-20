Why Adalberto Mondesi was taken out of Kansas City Royals’ Sunday win over the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi came out of Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox after the sixth inning due to discomfort in his side. It’s not clear if the injury will sideline Mondesi for any length of time.

The Royals went on to win Sunday’s series finale at Kauffman Stadium. Mondesi went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

“He felt a little something,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said after the game. “We’re still getting some more information on it, so we had to get him out of the game at that point. We’re going to continue to watch it and see what the trainers say.”

In 10 games this season, Mondesi has slashed .361/.378/.833 with four home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and six runs scored. He recently returned from the injured list (reinstated on June 15) after having dealt with a left hamstring train.

On Friday, Mondesi hit the fourth-longest home run by a Royals player since Statcast data began tracking home run distance in 2015. His 464-foot blast marked his third consecutive game with a home run.

Mondesi had a day off Saturday but returned to the starting lineup on Sunday. Matheny had said that Mondesi would get eased back into playing every day.

Mondesi missed the first 45 games of this season with a strained right oblique he suffered on the final day of spring training.