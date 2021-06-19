No carryover for Kansas City Royals on Saturday as they fall at home 7-1 to Red Sox

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield reacts after striking out in the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

The Kansas City Royals snapped out of their losing streak on Friday night, but they certainly weren’t able to build on any potential momentum they’d gained when they took the field again a day later.

The Royals fell victim to a game-changing four-run inning by the Boston Red Sox that broke open a tie game, and the Royals never bounced back as they suffered a 7-1 loss in front of an announced 24,568 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals (31-38) and Red Sox (43-28) will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller allowed five runs on five hits, including a home run, and three walks in five innings. Keller struck out four. Four of the five runs he allowed came in the fifth inning.

Right-hander Jackson Kowar pitched in relief for the first time in the majors. He allowed two runs in three innings.

Infielder Nicky Lopez had two hits and scored the Royals’ only run.

This story will be updated.