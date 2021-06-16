Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi goes yard in first at-bat since return from IL

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi, right, is congratulated by teammate Hanser Alberto, left, after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

It only took three swings against Detroit’s Tarik Skubal for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to show what the Kansas City Royals have been missing in the lineup for 59 games this season.

The count was 1-2 with no outs in the bottom of the second inning, and it looked like Skubal might send Mondesi back to the dugout in his first at-bat since being activated from the injured list. But on the fourth pitch, a fastball down the middle, Mondesi’s bat sent a crack echoing through Kauffman Stadium as his third homer of the year sailed 445 feet into left-center field.

Despite Mondesi’s homer and a late offensive effort in the ninth, the Royals couldn’t rally against the Detroit Tigers and lost their sixth straight game, 6-5, on Wednesday afternoon.

Mondesi proved in the loss though that he hasn’t missed a beat; this was second game in a row with a homer, even though almost two weeks on the IL separates them.

It’s injuries that have kept Mondesi from becoming the game-changer he’s shown glimpses of throughout his five-year career. In the shortened 2020 season, he batted .256 through 59 games with six home runs and 22 RBIs. In 2019 he played 102 games — the only season he’s played 100 games — and he batted .263 with nine home runs and 62 RBIs.

The 25-year-old missed the first 45 games of the season because of strained right oblique, and seven games after his return he was sent back to the IL on June 4 because of a left hamstring strain.

In Mondesi’s first return from the IL, he went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles in the Royals’ win over Tampa Bay on May 25. The seven games he started before getting hurt again, he batted .360 with two homers and nine hits. Though it’s a small sample size, Mondesi clearly has not wasted his chances.

However, Mondesi is still not the single savior of the struggling Royals offense that’s hit 12 for 77 with runners in scoring position the 11 games before Wednesday. He grounded out his two other at bats, but the Royals did show signs of life at the plate in the ninth inning, scoring two late runs, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the loss that completed the series sweep. It was the first time the Tigers had swept the Royals at home since May 2014.

The shortstop also reminded everyone of his presence on defense. Mondesi had a solid outing in the field, and was quick on his feet to make a great double play to end the fourth, tagging out Niko Goodrum on his way to second and throwing Harold Castro out at first.