Kansas City Royals again can’t snap out of their funk, lose to Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

The Kansas City Royals losing streak stretched to five games with a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 15,947 Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (30-36) will try to avoid a series sweep in Wednesday’s finale. They’ve lost 10 of their last 11.

Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez had two hits apiece in the loss.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Minor gave up a run in the first on a Miguel Cabrera RBI single into center field, but a double play helped him limit the damage in that inning.

In the third, the Tigers tacked on two more runs via a Jonatha Schoop homer after a Robbie Grossman single. Schoop’s 11th home run of the season gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

The Royals got two runs back in the bottom of the third. One came on a Carlos Santana RBI groundout with runners on second and third. The other run scored on a wild pitch that allowed Whit Merrifield to scamper home from third base with two outs.

The score remained 3-2 until the sixth inning when Minor hit a snag with two outs. Cabrera’s two-out double into the right-center field gap put a runner in scoring position with two down, and Eric Haase’s single to left field put Cabrera on third and marked the end of Minor’s night.

Relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer gave up an RBI single up the middle to Daz Cameron as the Tigers went up 4-2.

Nicky Lopez’s two-out RBI single in the seventh, a soft liner just over shortstop and into left field, gave the Royals their first hit of the night with a runner in scoring position. Jarrod Dyson scored and made it a one-run game again.

This story will be updated.