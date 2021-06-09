Royals’ Kris Bubic hammered by Angels for 4 home runs in an 8-1 loss

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

For the second consecutive night the Kansas City Royals saw a young starting pitcher struggle early and dig a hole that their offense couldn’t overcome.

Left-hander Kris Bubic entered the night having allowed just two home runs, but the Los Angeles Angels blasted four against him in a 8-1 win in the second game of their three-game series in front of an announced 9,387 on Tuesday night at Angels Stadium.

The Royals (29-30) fell below .500 and will try to avoid being swept in the series finale on Wednesday night before they continue their West Coast swing in Oakland on Thursday.

Bubic (1-1) gave up four home runs, all on changeups, and nearly didn’t make it through the first inning. He finished four innings, but allowed six hits, six runs -- all on homers -- and two walks. He struck out four, and he threw 92 pitches (his second-highest total of the season).

Bubic’s night got off to an extremely rocky start. After he walked leadoff hitter Justin Upton, Bubic gave up a towering 470-foot home run to Angels star Shohei Ohtani on a 2-2 changeup. Bubic walked the next batter, Anthony Rendon, and for the second night in a row the Royals watched a young pitcher’s pitch count balloon in the first inning.

Bubic recorded his first out, a strikeout, on his 30th pitch of the day.

Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred made a mound visit as Ronald Bolaños warmed up in the bullpen after Bubic faced his fifth batter and gave up a single up the middle. Four of the first five batters reached safely.

Bubic threw 42 pitches to get through the first inning, but he did come back out and retired the side in order in the second.

He gave up home runs to Max Stassi (third inning), José Iglesias (fourth inning) and Upton (fourth inning).

Bolaños took over in the fifth inning. He struck out five of the six batters he faced.

The Angels added two more runs in the eighth on a Taylor Ward two-run homer against Josh Staumont.

The Royals lone run came on Hanser Alberto’s RBI double in the seventh inning.

This story will be updated.