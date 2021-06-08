SportsBeat Live time: Uh, what happened to Royals’ Jackson Kowar in his MLB debut?

Jackson Kowar became the fourth pitcher from the Royals’ 2018 draft class to make his major-league debut, and it could have been better. Kowar didn’t get out of the first inning in an 8-3 loss at the Angels Monday night.

So what’s the long term plan here?

Beat writer Lynn Worthy joins columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian in breaking down Kowar’s start and how his epic Monday night struggles might affect the Royals’ rotation in this episode of our KC Star SportsBeat Live show.

Please join us with your questions, comments, reaction to Monday’s events and anything else Royals-related.