Royals

Salvador Perez launches two more homers and Royals hold on for a win over the Twins

The Royals’ Salvador Perez watches his home run during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Royals’ Salvador Perez watches his home run during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann AP

Kansas City Royals speedster Jarrod Dyson scored from second base on a fly ball that should have been caught. Instead a pair of errors by a Twins outfielder playing his second major-league game allowed the opening for Dyson to score the winning run as the Royals win streak extended to four games on Thursday night.

Salvador Perez recorded his second consecutive two-home run game and Hunter Dozier also homered as the Royals notched a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 11,072 at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow pitched two scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

