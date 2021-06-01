Live! Talking Mondesi, Kansas City Royals with you on our weekly SportsBeat show

Judging from the results from his first week back from injury, Adalberto Mondesi was worth the wait. But do the Royals have to wait again?

Mondesi’s homer was the big blow in Monday night’s victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he’s provided a .360/.360/.720 slash line since returning to the lineup. But on a stellar defensive play late in Monday’s game, Mondesi appeared to have injured a hamstring. The Royals called it a “tweak.”

On today’s SportsBeat Live show at 10 a.m. with KC Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian, we bring you the latest on Mondesi and the Royals, who returned to .500 with the victory. Please join us in the conversation with your questions and comments.