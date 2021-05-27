Rays jump on Brady Singer early to take series-deciding game from Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows during the third inning Thursday, May 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP

Florida resident Brady Singer’s homecoming game wasn’t a celebratory event. The Kansas City Royals dropped the rubber match of their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, and their young right-hander Singer didn’t complete three innings.

The Royals’ top draft pick in 2018 out of the University of Florida, Singer started his first major-league game in his home state and got hammered by the defending American League champions. He gave up six runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter in 2 2/3 innings.

Two big blasts by Rays slugger Austin Meadows largely ruined Singer’s day. Meadows started the scoring with a two-run triple in the first inning and then smashed a two-run home run with two outs in the third inning.

The Royals couldn’t recover from the hole dug in the first three innings as they fell 7-2 in front of an announced 5,519 at Tropicana Field. The Rays took two out of three games in the series with the win.

Ryan O’Hearn’s sixth-inning two-run home run provided the only scoring for the Royals (23-25). O’Hearn entered the game as a substitute for Carlos Santana in the fifth inning.

Hanser Alberto, who also came off the bench in the fifth for the Royals, had two hits and scored a run.

The Royals will continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis starting Friday night .

