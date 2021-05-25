Kansas City Royals are winning again but next up is baseball’s hottest team

The Royals are officially...interesting.

Best record in baseball. Longest losing streak, now winning again. Add it up and the Royals take a 22-23 record to Tampa Bay where they face the hottest team in baseball. The Rays have won 11 straight.

But the Royals are feeling good about themselves after a walk-off home run from Carlos Santana turned a deficit into a 3-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday. The Royals have won six of nine and look to keep it going against the defending AL champion.

Let’s talk about these Royals on SportsBeat Live. The crew of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Lynn Worthy join host Blair Kerkhoff at 10 a.m. Join in the conversation with your questions and comments..