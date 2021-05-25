Keys to the series, game times as Royals hit the road to play the Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson (1) runs home to score on a bunt single by Nicky Lopez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas City Royals begin a six-game two-city road trip Tuesday night in Florida.

The Royals (22-23) enter the series coming off series wins against the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers last week.

The Rays (30-19) enter the series riding an 11-game win streak after a win over the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings on Monday. The Rays have the American League’s best record.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. CT; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. CT; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. CT.

PLACE: Tropicana Field

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tuesday, KC RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.52) vs. TB LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 3.89); Wednesday, KC LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.14) vs. TB RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.90); Thursday, KC RHP Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00) vs. TB LHP Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City. Thursday’s game will also be broadcast on MLB Network (out of market only).

RADIO: All three games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: The Royals won their sixth series of the season on Sunday. They’ve already surpassed their series win total (five) from last year’s 60-game season. … The Rays are one win shy of matching the franchise record for consecutive wins set in 2004.

Keys to the series

Royals first baseman Carlos Santana has been one of the club’s most consistent run producers this season. He hit the walk-off home run that gave them the win on Sunday. His nine home runs are tied with Salvador Perez for the team lead. Santana leads the Royals in RBI (31) and boasts an on-base percentage of .396. He has also scored a team-high 29 runs. His production is crucial for the Royals’ offense.

Andrew Benintendi, an offseason addition along with Santana, has been another key cog in the Royals’ offense. His production of late has been immense. In his last seven games, Benintendi has slashed .348/.423/.348. He has moved into the middle of the club’s batting order in recent games.