Will the real Kansas City Royals please stand up? Share your take on SportsBeat Live

Quite the first quarter of the season for the Royals, who arrive at the 40-game mark with a record that wasn’t unexpected — 18-22.

It’s how they got there that gives us pause.

Nobody in baseball was better than the Royals in April. No team was worse during their recent 11-game losing streak. That’s over but they still know how to deliver a painful loss as their most recent outing when the White Sox walked off a 4-3 victory.

Let’s talk about the ups and downs of the Royals on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. with beat writer Lynn Worthy, columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian and you. Send us your questions and comments and we’ll figure out which are the real Royals going forward.