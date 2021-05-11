Kansas City Royals rally late but fall to lowly Detroit Tigers for ninth straight loss

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The Kansas City Royals were staring down the barrel of their ninth straight loss and a disheartening start to a seven-game, six-day road trip.

Adding to the frustration and dismay, they were about to suffer the loss at the hands of a Detroit Tigers team with the worst record in the majors just a few weeks after having swept a four-game series from the Tigers on the same field.

But the Royals, who had fallen behind by seven runs before the sixth inning, scratched their way back to tie the score behind Jorge Soler’s powerful bat that always seems to torment the Tigers.

Soler’s three-run double in the top of the ninth turned what once looked like a walkover by the Tigers into a white-knuckle ride that ended with the Tigers’ Robbie Grossman hitting a walk-off RBI single as the Royals lost 8-7 in front of however many remained of an announced 7,312 at Comerica Park on Tuesday night.

The Tigers handed the Royals (16-18) their ninth consecutive loss.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer gave up four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four. All four runs he gave up came in the fourth inning.

Relief pitcher Scott Barlow gave up the game-winning hit in the ninth inning.

