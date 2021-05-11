SportsBeat KC: Eight is enough as Kansas City Royals look for answers to halt skid

How are the Royals going to get out of this slump? The Associated Press

Maybe the day off is what the Royals need. They return to action tonight at Detroit in hopes of ending a losing streak made more painful because of where the team stood before the skid: In first place in the AL Central and with baseball’s top winning percentage.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, Star columnist Vahe Gregorian breaks down the malaise with host Blair Kerkhoff in a show that started as a SportsBeat Live. The conclusions: There are no quick fixes or new personnel moves that are going to change fortunes. The Royals must find a away to dig out of this with the players in the dugout.

