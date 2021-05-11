SportsBeat Live: Where (and why) is it going so wrong for the Royals? Let’s talk it out

We talk Royals whether they’re in first place or not. And today, it’s not.

After spending several days in first place with baseball’s best record, the Royals have regressed. They lug an eight-game losing streak into Tuesday night’s game at Detroit.

What’s gone wrong? Let’s talk about it on SportsBeat Live, where KC Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss all things Royals.