Royals lose series finale to White Sox as losing slide reaches eight games

Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and pitcher Jakob Junis (24) to score on a single by Leury Garcia during the sixth inning Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. AP

The Kansas City Royals will drag an eight-game losing streak into Monday’s scheduled day off after having been swept for the second consecutive series to wrap up a winless homestand with a 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in front of an announced 12,102 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals (16-17) dropped below .500 for the first time this season. They’ll begin a six-day, seven-game road trip on Tuesday in Detroit.

Whit Merrifield went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He also entered the day leading the American League in stolen bases, and he added to his total with his 11th stolen base of the season.

Carlos Santana walked twice, and Nicky Lopez (1 for 3, run) snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with his seventh inning triple.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (2-2) gave up five runs on four hits, two walks and one hit batter in five innings. He struck out seven.

The White Sox (19-13) added a run against reliever Jakob Junis in the sixth, two against Greg Holland in the seventh and another run in the ninth against Josh Staumont.

This story will be updated.