Keys to the series as Kansas City Royals face Chicago White Sox; game times

The Kansas City Royals will try to stop a five-game losing slide as they begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals opening day starting pitcher Brad Keller, who has scuffled at times this season, will start the series opener. On Saturday, rookie left-hander Daniel Lynch is slated to make his second MLB start.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Friday, 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, 6:10 p.m.; Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Friday, KC RHP Brad Keller (2-3, 8.06) vs. CHI LHP Carlos Rodón (4-0, 0.72); Saturday, LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 5.79) vs. CHI RHP Lance Lynn (2-1, 1.82), Sunday, LHP Mike Minor (2-1, 5.23) vs. CHI RHP Lucas Giolito (1-3, 4.99).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City with Ryan Lefebvre (play-by-play) and Rex Hudler (analyst) calling the game. Joel Goldberg and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will anchor the pregame and postgame shows.

RADIO: All games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM) and the Royals Radio Network with Denny Matthews, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart on the call.

NOTABLE: The Royals’ loss on Wednesday night was their first when leading after the seventh inning since June 21, 2019, and snapped a 60-game streak. That had been the longest active run in MLB and the second-longest run in club history.

KEYS TO THE SERIES: The series may largely hinge on the Royals ability to get their offense jump-started against a trio of formidable starting pitchers for the White Sox.

Left-hander Rodón (4-0, 0.72) threw a no-hitter earlier this season and came one batter shy of a perfect game. Right-hander Lynn (2-1, 1.82) struck out 11 in a shutout against the Royals in Chicago in April. Right-hander Giolito (1-3, 4.99) has gone 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 13 career starts against the Royals.

“It’s the big leagues,” Royals All-Star Whit Merrifield said on Thursday. “Everybody is good. It doesn’t matter who it is. It doesn’t matter what their ERA says, what team they’re on, whether they’ve had success or not. Everybody is good. Just the difference is when you have consistency, you have better numbers. We’ve faced these guys before. We know what they’ve got. It’s just a matter of us putting together a game plan and executing. If we do that better than they do, we’ll win.”

The White Sox lead the American League in team on-base percentage (.339) and rank third in team batting average (.255)