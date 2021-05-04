SportsBeat KC: Good debut for Daniel Lynch. Did right pitcher go to bullpen?

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch had a good first outing. The Associated Press

The Royals remain in first place in the AL Central and Daniel Lynch was encouraging in his debut in Monday’s loss to Cleveland. But the Royals have lost three of four. Have they cooled off the hot April?

That’s the topic on SportsBeat KC, a conversation with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian. The show started as a SportsBeat Live show Tuesday morning with the host of our daily KC Sports podcast, Blair Kerkhoff.

Also, Jakob Junis went to the bullpen to make room for Lynch in the starting rotation, a move that took him by surprise. And he struggled out of the pen Monday night. Hear what the group said about this development.

