Keys to the series and game times as Kansas City Royals face Cleveland Indians

Kansas City Royals’ Carlos Santana hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

After going 6-3 on a nine-game road trip to Detroit, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, the Kansas City Royals return home for the first of seven consecutive home games at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals top pitching prospect Daniel Lynch will make his debut on Monday night against the Cleveland Indians (13-13) in the opener of a four-game set.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Monday, 7:10 p.m.; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.; Thursday, 1:10 p.m.

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Monday, KC LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 0.00) vs. CLE RHP Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.94); Tuesday, KC LHP Mike Minor (2-1, 5.26) vs. CLE LHP Sam Hentges (1-0, 4.76); Wednesday, KC, RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.09) vs. TBA; Thursday, KC LHP Danny Duffy (4-1, 0.60) vs. TBA.

TV: All four games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City with Ryan Lefebvre (play-by-play) and Rex Hudler (analyst) calling the game. Joel Goldberg and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will anchor the pregame and postgame shows.

RADIO: All games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM) in Kansas City and the Royals Radio Network with Denny Matthews, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart on the call.

NOTABLE: The Royals (16-10) held the best record in Major League Baseball going into Monday after having gone 6-3 on their recent road trip. ... The Royals have won 60 consecutive games when leading after the seventh inning, the longest active streak in MLB according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Their last loss when leading after the seventh inning came against the Minnesota Twins on June 21, 2019. ... Indians two-time Gold Glove winning catcher Roberto Perez has been playing with a fractured ring finger in his right hand. He’s batting .143 with a .294 on-base percentage.

Keys to the series

Carlos Santana has been a dangerous hitter in the Royals’ lineup, and he’ll be facing his former team for the second time this season. In his last 15 games heading into Monday, Santana has slashed .370/.460/.648 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored. He’s been an offensive catalyst of late.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with eight home runs, 26 hits and 16 runs scored. He’s batting .280 with a .367 OBP.

Four runs has been the line of demarcation for the Indians this season. They’re 1-12 when scoring three runs or fewer this season, but 12-1 when they’ve scored four runs or more.