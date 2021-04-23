Royals send rookie Kyle Isbel to alternate site. Here’s why they made the move

Kyle Isbel started in right field on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals, but his first stint in the majors lasted 12 games. He’d spent much of the last week on the bench against a litany of left-handed starting pitchers.

With the Royals set to begin a four-game road series against the Detroit Tigers with three of four scheduled opposing starting pitchers set to be right-handers, the Royals optioned the rookie outfielder to alternate training site and recalled left-handed hitting slugger Ryan O’Hearn.

Since Isbel started and played the entire game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 12, he has appeared in four of the Royals’ nine games and logged just six at-bats.

Isbel, 24, made the Opening Day roster after having spent last summer at the club’s alternate training site. He slashed .265/.306/.324 with one triple, three RBIs, two walks and 15 strikeouts in 34 at-bats.

Isbel impressed this spring training and earned a spot on the roster when the Royals decided Nicky Lopez would begin the season in the minors and moved Whit Merrifield back to second base on an everyday basis.

Entering spring training, Merrifield had been slated to play primarily in right field.

Lopez has since returned and played well at shortstop for the injured Adalberto Mondesi.

Recently, the Royals have inserted Hanser Alberto, who has hit left-handed pitchers very well in his career, in the starting lineup at third base at times and moved Hunter Dozier to right field and limited Isbel’s playing time.

O’Hearn, a first baseman, slashed .195/.303/.301 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 113 at-bats last season.

He made some swing adjustments this offseason and hit five home runs during spring training.

After a hot start in Cactus League play, O’Hearn’s numbers did drop off in Arizona. He finished this spring slashing .209/.306/.628 in 21 games (43 at-bats).