SportsBeat Live: Rough outing for Royals followed best win of season; let’s discuss

Losses for the Royals in recent days have come in all shapes.

On Monday against the Angels, their defense let them down. Their bats, after scoring 25 runs in the first two games, have 15 in their most recent six. And the starting pitching remains a work in progress.

Still, the Royals stand 4-4, their best start since 2016, and recorded an impressive comeback victory over the White Sox Sunday afternoon.

We cover all the bases on SportsBeat Live with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian. We also look ahead to Tuesday night’s game featuring Danny Duffy on the mound against the Angels as the Royals continue one of the longest homestands of the season.