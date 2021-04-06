SportsBeat KC: It’s only four games, but it’s OK to feel good about the Royals’ start

What’s gong right for Carlos Santana and the rest of the Royals? The Associated Press

The season is only a week old, but it’s not too soon to feel good about the Royals.

They’re off to a 3-1 start. Their bats led the way in their first two victories against the Texas Rangers; then Danny Duffy turned in the young season’s best game by a starter when he pitched six innings Monday in a 3-0 victory over Cleveland.

In this podcast, Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian talk about what’s going right for the Royals, the influence of Carlos Santana’s bat in the lineup, the hot starts for Michael A. Taylor and Whit Merrifield and much more.

