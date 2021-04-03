Could KC be a replacement for MLB All-Star Game? Some say it’s not so far-fetched.

The All-Star Game logo adorns the left field wall on Friday, April 13, 2012, on Opening Day between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. DAVID EULITT/The Kansas City Star Kansas City Star

Are there stars in Kansas City’s future?

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced it was moving the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta in response to a new Georgia state voting law.

The draft is scheduled to be held in July as part of the All-Star Game festivities for the first time.

“We are finalizing a new host city, and details about these events will be announced shortly,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

On Saturday, ESPN Senior Writer Buster Olney tweeted about MLB’s decision and wrote: “Now the sport can focus on a new site: MIL perhaps, or KC, or Chicago.”

Kansas City could be an option because of its Negro League roots.

Jack Harris, who covers the Angels for the Los Angeles Times, made the case for Kansas City for that reason in a commentary.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum celebrated its 100th anniversary a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on planned events.

“Just imagine, an entire week at Kauffman Stadium during which the history of the Negro Leagues is featured front-and-center,” Harris wrote.

“Picture the patrons, arriving nationwide, flooding a Negro Leagues Museum that, in its early days, only survived with the financial support of former Negro League players themselves cutting checks to cover the rent.

“Think of the impact, both on the long-term growth of the museum, and of the message MLB could send — the way it could take an ugly story and make it a powerful one.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas threw his support behind KC, writing Friday on Twitter: “Kansas City respects voting rights and would welcome the return of the @MLB All-Star Game.”

The Royals last played host to the All-Star Game in 2012.

“If chosen,” Royals vice president of communications/broadcasting Mike Swanson said, “we will do everything we can to be ready.”

Milwaukee would be a natural choice because Major League Baseball plans to use the All-Star Game to honor Hank Aaron, who died in January. Aaron began his career with the Milwaukee Braves, who later moved to Atlanta. Aaron also ended his playing days back in Wisconsin with the Brewers.

Aaron’s name is synonymous with Atlanta as he also was an executive with the Braves for decades.

Whatever city is chosen as the new host faces a Herculean task. The Royals had two years to prepare for the All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium nine years ago. This year’s host will have three months.