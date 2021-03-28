Royals’ Mike Minor ready for the season to start after final Cactus League start

Left-hander Mike Minor continued to make adjustments and tweaks even after his final pitch in a Cactus League game this spring, but that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Royals’ southpaw starting pitcher isn’t ready for the season to start.

“You come in excited for spring training, and then by the end of it you’re ready to go,” Minor said. “You’re ready to have the games count and get the group together and kind of get the camaraderie going, get the season going and travel and all that stuff.”

Minor, who is slated to pitch the second game of the regular season, tossed five innings, plus a little bit more work in the bullpen after he exited the game, in the final dress rehearsal.

The Royals grabbed a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Sunday afternoon. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn hit home runs, while Kyle Isbel, Jarrod Dyson and Bubba Starling doubled for the Royals (15-8-4).

Minor threw 91 pitches on the field, gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks.

“I had a couple innings there where I felt pretty good,” Minor said. “Off-speed stuff and changeup wasn’t very good today. I made a little bit of an adjustment later on. Then I went to the bullpen just to get that extra up, and I could control the pitches and I could control my level of intensity.”

Minor said he felt better about the adjustments he made after throwing in the bullpen and talking with pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Minor struck out six and worked around some situations with men on base, including stranding a runner after a one-out double in the first and another in the fifth after an Andrew Benintendi throwing error allowed the runner to move into scoring position.

The defense also turned a double play and nearly had a second. Catcher Salvador Perez picked a runner off first base in the fifth inning.

Minor largely neutralized the middle of the Rockies lineup and held Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and C.J. Cron to a single and a walk in seven plate appearances.

Lopez optioned

The Royals announced shortly after Sunday’s game that second baseman Nicky Lopez had been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Lopez, an AL Gold Glove finalist last year, had been the presumptive starter coming into spring training, but he’s been working through some struggles at the plate as he’s tried to make swing changes with hitting coaches Terry Bradshaw and John Mabry.

Whit Merrifield’s increased playing time at second base in the final weeks of spring training seemed to foreshadow Lopez going to the minors. Merrifield started his last nine Cactus League games at second base.

Assuming Merrifield will be the everyday second baseman, that opens up room for Kyle Isbel to grab a hold of the starting right field job. Isbel has yet to play in the majors.

Wader added to the 40

The Royals added right-handed veteran relief pitcher Wade Davis to the 40-man roster prior to Sunday’s game. Davis, who signed a minor-league contract this winter, had been expected to be part of the bullpen. He was in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Davis, 35, spent the past three seasons pitching for the Rockies. He rejoined the Royals this offseason and is expected to provide an experienced veteran presence to the relief corps along with Greg Holland. Both were instrumental parts of the club’s successful runs in 2014 and 2015.

Davis, who spent 2013-16 as a Royal, pitched exclusively out of the bullpen starting in 2014. From 2014-16, he posted 1.18 ERA with a 0.892 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per 9 innings and a 3.97-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 185 games. He also recorded 47 saves and was an AL All-Star honors in 2015 and 2016.

“We talked to Wade a while back and told him we were excited with everything we were seeing and we wanted him to be a part of what we’re doing, same thing could still be said right now,” Matheny said. “I’ve been really impressed with his stuff, and we all know about the makeup of this guy. He’s a winning kind of player that we believe can help make a difference.

“You hear he and Greg Holland, that voice that they have together is a powerful one and carries a lot of weight with our players.”

Davis’ addition gave the Royals 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Have team, will travel

The Royals certainly didn’t approach Sunday’s road game as an opportunity for veteran players to get in one last round of golf.

The lineup for their game in Scottsdale read like a potential Opening Day lineup with Whit Merrifield starting at second base for the ninth time this spring, Salvador Perez behind the plate, Jorge Soler as the designated hitter and highly-regarded youngster Kyle Isbel slotted into right field.

“These guys aren’t afraid to travel a little bit, which is great,” Matheny said. “I feel like we’ve been throwing together pretty good lineups every day without beating up our guys. Every one of them is right in that sweet spot that set out from the beginning of what those at-bats should look like and the number of innings. They’re right where they needed to be.”