SportsBeat KC: Who got best of Salvy/Royals deal, and how will pitching roles play out?

Salvador Perez is destined to go down as one of the all-time great Royals. Associated Press file photo

Opening day is a week away and the Royals are making moves. The biggest of late: a four-year contract extension for catcher Salvador Perez. On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian speak to Perez’s value in KC.

Also, the pitching rotation is set: The Royals will use four starters for the first two weeks of the season. The fifth starter, when he’s needed, isn’t an obvious choice at the moment.

Will relievers be assigned spots in the bullpen, especially the back end? That worked beautifully for the Royals during their pennant years, but even with some of the same players on this year’s roster, that may not be their approach this spring.

