Join us for Royals talk on SportsBeat Live: Salvy’s contract, the rotation and more

Salvador Perez figures to be in a Royals uniform for several more years after his contract extension — worth $82 million — was announced earlier this week.

Also, the Royals will the start the season without Bobby Witt Jr., Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and some of their other top prospects. When could we see them on the big-league roster?

We’ll talk everything Royals in today’s SportsBeat Live with beat writer Lynn Worthy, columnist Vahe Gregorian and you around 10 a.m. Join us with your questions and comments.