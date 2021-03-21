Royals
Royals, Salvador Perez agree to franchise record $82 million contract extension
The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday they’ve reached a four-year contract extension with All-Star catcher Salvador Perez.
The deal is worth a franchise record $82 million, with an average annual value of $20.5 million, a source with knowledge of the contract told The Star. It will pay Perez $18 million in 2022, $20 million in 2023 and 2024, $22 million in 2025 and includes a $13.5 million fifth-year club option or $2 million buyout.
Perez’s contract surpasses the previous club record deal given to left fielder Alex Gordon in 2016: four years for $72 million with a $4 million buyout on a fifth-year option.
This is a developing story and will be updated
