Kansas City Royals give Brad Keller the nod as their Opening Day starting pitcher

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas City Royals want Brad Keller to set the tone. They trust him to do that while working side-by-side with the organization’s young pitchers on the back fields in Arizona. They trust him to do it each game they hand him the ball and he takes the mound.

And they trust the 6-foot-5, 255-pound right-hander to set the tone for a season they’ll enter with raised expectations.

Royals manager Mike Matheny announced Keller will start the season opener April 1 against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. It will mark Keller’s second time as the Opening Day starting pitcher and solidifies the organization’s view of him as the budding ace of the pitching staff.

“He’s our guy,” Matheny said. “I want him taking some ownership. He’s been there before. He did it as a very young pitcher and understood what it meant to throw that first game. He’s got a couple other veterans there too, guys who’ve thrown well and deserve to throw it. But we believe that Brad can be that guy that helps lead this staff.”

The Royals four-man rotation to start the regular season will feature Keller in the opener followed by left-hander Mike Minor in the second game against his former team, then right-hander Brady Singer in the third game with and left-hander Danny Duffy against the Cleveland Indians in their home opener.

Keller, 25, began last season on the injured list as he continued to ramp up his throwing progression after his spring training 2.0/summer camp got interrupted by a COVID-19 infection. He was not active for the first 13 games.

Even with that late start, Keller won the club’s pitcher of the year award for 2020, adding to his 2018 honor. Keller led the Royals with five wins in his nine starts. He posted a 5-3 record with a 2.47 ERA and ranked fifth in the American League in ERA.

He recorded his first career shutout in an 11-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 13, the team’s only shutout by a starter in 2020. He went 4-0 with a 0.27 ERA at Kauffman Stadium last season.