Royals’ 2021 slogan shows they are excited to have fans back at Kauffman Stadium

Sports, like much of the country, came to a grinding halt at this time a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Major League Baseball would return for a shortened season, fans wouldn’t be allowed in the stands until the playoffs.

That meant the seats at Kauffman Stadium remained mostly empty, except for cutouts of fans, celebrities and dogs.

But with more than 20% of the country having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of cases of the virus declining, the Royals will have a limited number of fans back at Kauffman Stadium this year.

The Royals are excited to have crowds again, and it shows in their slogan for the 2021 season: “Together Royal.”

That was revealed Thursday with a commercial that includes this line: “So put those cutouts away because baseball is back at The K. This is your team. These are your Kansas City Royals.”

The video features highlights of the players and an announcer says they are “hard throwing, bomb hitting, base stealing, gold gloving, baseball magicians.”

The Royals’ season starts April 1 with a home game against the Texas Rangers.