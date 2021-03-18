SportsBeat Live: On Cactus League-ruling Royals, pitching and of course Bobby Witt Jr.

Opening day is just two weeks away, and the Royals probably can’t wait to play games for real. They continue to lead the Cactus League — the games don’t count, but the Royals have left the ballpark most days feeling good.

On today’s episode of The KC Star’s SportsBeat Live, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger discuss pitching, with the return of relief pitcher Staumont from a bout with COVID-19, and an encouraging recent outing from Danny Duffy. Also, no conversation about the Royals is complete right now without an update about the progress of Bobby Witt Jr.

Join us with your questions and comments about the Royals.