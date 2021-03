Royals Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi makes his 2021 spring training debut March 05, 2021 05:35 PM

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi spoke to reporters following his first Cactus League game of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 5, 2021. Mondesi missed the first five games as he dealt with a foot injury.