Join us on SportsBeat Live to talk Royals, and the return of ‘that’s what speed do’
The exhibition games have started and the Royals keep making moves.
They signed third baseman Hunter Dozier to a long-term deal, and look who will be back in a Royals uniform: Jarrod Dyson, the speedy outfielder from their postseason days, has agreed to a one-year deal, according to sources.
We’re talking about those moves and more in a Thursday installment of The Star’s SportsBeat Live show. Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger have been with the club in Surprise, Ariz., and will share their insight.
Join the conversation with your own questions at comments. We’ll get started at 10 a.m or so Thursday morning.
