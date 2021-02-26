Why a former homegrown star reliever for the Kansas City Royals ‘calls it a career’

Formerly electrifying relief Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera announced his retirement via social media Friday morning after 14 years in professional baseball.

Herrera, a right-hander who signed with the Royals as an international free agent on Dec. 13, 2006, made the announcement via a Twitter post that started with the phrase, “Thank you, Baseball.”

“This is the first time in 14 years that I am not in Arizona getting ready for the upcoming season,” Herrera wrote. “It’s a bittersweet moment for me, but after 10 MLB seasons, 2 World Series, 2 All-Star Games and 1 World Baseball Classic I am happy to call it a career and focus on my family and the next chapter of my life.

“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my career, starting with the Kansas City Royals organization who believe in this kid from Tenares, Dominican Republic and gave him a chance to do something meaningful with his life. From ownership, to the Front Office, the staff, my teammates and last but not least, the fans. I owe you guys everything.”

Herrera, 31, pitched in the Royals’ farm system from 2007-11. He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2011. He was an American League All-Star in 2015 and 2016; in 2016, he registered 10.8 strikeouts per 9 innings. His fastball velocity during those seasons averaged nearly 99 mph.

Hererra combined with Wade Davis and Greg Holland to comprise the dominant “HDH” bullpen trio that helped carry the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances and the 2015 championship.

Herrera stayed with the club until he was traded to the Washington Nationals for third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-handed pitcher Yohanse Morel on June 18, 2018.

Immediately after that trade, Royals general manager Dayton Moore said, “Kelvy, he’s family. We’ve known Kelvin since he was since he signed with us when he was 16 years old. He’s one of the very best competitors that I’ve ever been around, probably that this organization has seen truthfully. Without him, there’s no way we can ever make it to a World Series, win a World Series. He’s simply family.”

In his career with the Royals, Herrera posted a 2.75 ERA in 442 games with 57 saves, a 1.131 WHIP, 438 strikeouts and 128 walks in 441 1/3 innings.

After having been with Royals and Nationals, Herrera pitched the last two seasons for the Chicago White Sox.