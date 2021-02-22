SportsBeat KC: Royals’ pitching ’21 is all about ‘dudes,’ ‘buzz’ and a bullpen reunion

Danny Duffy stretches during spring training in 2020. Associated Press file photo

Position players arrived at Royals training camp in Surprise, Ariz., on Monday, but the team’s pitchers and catchers had already been there for several days.

Starter Danny Duffy explains his uniform-number switch to No. 30 and how excited he is to potentially pitch in front of fans this season. Relievers Greg Holland and Wade Davis talk about their Royals reunion — they were part of one of the best bullpen’s in postseason history in 2014 and 2015.

And starter Brad Keller brings it home and can’t use the word “buzz” enough to describe the feeling in the Royals’ clubhouse. A common thread among these veterans: They’re impressed with the Royals’ young arms.

