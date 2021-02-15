Northwest Arkansas fans will have to wait to see KC Royals play in their ballpark

The coronavirus will cost Kansas City Royals’ Double-A affiliate a chance to host their major-league parent club and stars like Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield this spring.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced on Monday morning their exhibition game against the Royals at Arvest Ballpark on Monday, March 29, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club did not announce a makeup date, but said they’d look to reschedule “for a future year.”

The Royals released a revised spring training schedule last week which foreshadowed Monday’s announcement. The Royals revised spring training slate now includes a Cactus League game against the Cleveland Indians in Surprise, Arizona, on March 29.

Royals pitchers and catchers will hold their first spring training workout in Arizona on Wednesday.

The Naturals announced that “all fans that purchased tickets to the exhibition game will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options available in the next 48 hours.”

Fans with additional questions or concerns were also encouraged to email the Naturals at tickets@nwanaturals.com as their ticket office remains closed.

Northwest Arkansas was one of four minor-league affiliates who finalized agreements as Royals affiliates for 2021. The Royals announced their affiliate invitations in December.

The Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA), Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A), Columbia Fireflies (Low-A) and Naturals (AA) accepted Professional Development League licenses as part of MLB’s restructured 120-team player development system.