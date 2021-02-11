Royals announce game times for 2021 season, including opening day

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) cheers while standing on base with Detroit Tigers first baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Royals plan to have fans back for the 2021 season, starting with opening day.

On Thursday, the Royals announced game times for the season, beginning with the opener against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, April 1. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.

After an off day on Friday, April 2, the Royals and Rangers will finish the series with a pair of 1:10 p.m. games on April 3 and 4.

The Royals said all weeknight games will begin at 7:10 p.m. this season. With the exception of opening day, the weekday games will start at 1:10 p.m.

Saturday home games will start at either 1:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. All Sunday games at Kauffman Stadium will begin at 1:10 p.m., except for the season finale on Oct. 3, which is 2:10 p.m.

The Royals haven’t finalized the number of fans who will be allowed into Kauffman Stadium, but season-ticket holders will have the first chance to attend games.

