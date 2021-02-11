Former Royal Christian Colon thrilled to be back in KC after signing with Monarchs

The Royals’ Christian Colon reacts after hitting an RBI single during the 12th inning of Game 5 of the World Series against the Mets on Sunday in New York. Associated Press

The Royals played 31 playoff games during a memorable two-year run that saw them win a pair of American League pennants and the 2015 World Series.

Infielder Christian Colón had key hits on the bookends of that postseason stretch coming through in the 2014 Wild Card Game and the clinching fifth game of the 2015 World Series.

In 2017, Colón was placed on waivers by the Royals, and he has since played for four other major-league franchises. But Colón is back in Kansas City after signing a one-year deal with the Monarchs, who play in the American Association, an independent league.

The Monarchs, who were formerly known as the T-Bones, announced the deal Thursday.

Colón, 31, is excited to be back in Kansas City.

“I look forward to this opportunity. Kansas City is so special to me and my family — I love the people and the winning culture we have,” Colón said in a release from the Monarchs. “I’ve always played for the love of the game not the money. I want an opportunity to prove once again that I have a lot of baseball left. I take pride in what I do, and I know there are a lot of unknowns, but I am going to give it all I have.”

Last year, Colón batted .130 in 11 games with the Reds. He also has played with the Marlins and been in the Braves and Mets organizations.

It was against the Mets that Colón delivered a clutch playoff hit. His 12th-inning RBI single gave the Royals their first lead in Game 5 of the World Series, fueling a five-run rally. The Royals won 7-2 and clinched their first World Series title in 30 years.

Colón, who was the Royals’ first-round draft choice in 2010, also had a big 12th-inning playoff hit in the 2014 Wild Card Game. His infield single scored Eric Hosmer with the tying run. Colón later stole second and scored on Salvador Perez’s walk-off single as the Royals beat the A’s 9-8.

Those were his only two career playoff at-bats, and he has a 1.000 batting average in the postseason.

“I look forward to being a part of the community again,” Colón said. “Interaction with the kids and the people from Kansas City is a blessing. To be able to share not only my baseball journey and stories but also my personal story.”