SportsBeat KC: Acquiring Andrew Benintendi means Royals are in a win-now mode

Andrew Benintendi is the Royals’ new left fielder. Associated Press file photo

The Royals have a new left fielder. In a trade that involved three teams, the Royals acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Red Sox while parting ways with outfielders Franchy Cordero and Khalil Lee. The Mets get Lee.

It’s the latest move that indicates the Royals are in a win-now mode. Benintendi joins fellow newcomers Carlos Santana, Michael Taylor and Mike Minor on the roster while parting with players still chasing their upside.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy joins SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the move on today’s show, and after a break you’ll hear from Benintendi and Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

