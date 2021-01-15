Royals hit the ground running as MLB international signing period begins

No fans graced the stands at Kauffman Stadium for Friday night’s 2020 (July 31) home opener for the Kansas City Royals because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Royals faced the Chicago White Sox a week after starting their 60-game season. Special to The Star

The Kansas City Royals jump-started Major League Baseball’s international signing period by reportedly securing one of the top 25 prospects available, shortstop Daniel Vazquez from the Dominican Republic.

Vazquez, 17, agreed to a $1.5 million signing bonus, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. MLB.com ranked Vazquez the 12th-best prospect in the international signing class, while Baseball America ranked him No. 21 prospect in the class.

Baseball America lists Vazquez, a resident of Villa Mella, as 6-foot-2 and 158 pounds. A right-handed hitter, MLB.com compared his body frame to San Diego Padres young phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. at a similar age.

Baseball America’s Ben Badler previously connected the Royals to several other international prospects: shortstop Yosmi Fernandez from the Dominican Republic, outfielder Angel Parra from the Dominican Republic, catcher Steven Cespedes from the Dominican Republic, outfielder Sebastian Ramirez from Venezuela, shortstop Diego Guzman from Venezuela, catcher Osman Bravo from Venezuela and outfielder Junior Marin from Venezuela.

The international signing period typically begins on July 2, but MLB pushed the date back to Jan. 15 when it adjusted its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2019, the Royals signed outfielder Erick Pena out of the Dominican Republic for a reported signing bonus of $3,897,500. Pena, who turns 18 next month, was rated among the top 5 signings in his class. He currently ranks among the top six prospects in the Royals’ farm system despite having not yet played an official game in the minors.

Five of the organization’s top 20 prospects as ranked by Baseball America were international free agents, including Pena (No. 6), shortstop Jeison Guzman (No. 13), right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández (No. 14), outfielder Seuly Matias (No. 16), right-handed pitcher Yefri Del Rosario (No. 20).

Del Rosario originally signed with the Atlanta Braves, but was one of 13 Braves prospects granted free agency after an MLB investigation found the Braves skirted international signing guidelines.

Players on the Royals current 40-man roster who the organization signed as international free agents include star catcher Salvador Perez (signed in 2006), shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (2011), catcher Meibrys Viloria (2013), catcher Sebastian Rivero (2015), pitcher Angel Zerpa (2016) and Hernández (2016).