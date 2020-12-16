Royals
Royals’ promotions for 2021 season include unique bobbleheads, a jersey and hoodie
Over the final four months of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, Royals fans will be able to keep track of outfielder Whit Merrifield’s hit total while watching games at home.
No computer, phone or tablet needed.
That’s because the Royals plan to give away a Whit Merrifield “Hit Counter” bobblehead, and it’s one of the unique items that is part of the 2021 promotional schedule.
There is also a “Soler Power” bobblehead of designated hitter Jorge Soler that will be given away on May 8. The Merrifield hit counter (which may or may not have been inspired by David Letterman’s Buddy Biancalana hit counter in the 1980s) will be distributed on May 22.
A Hunter “Bull-Dozier” bobblehead is planned for June 5, and fans can get a Whitey Herzog/Royals Hall of Fame bobblehead on Aug. 14. One other bobblehead, to be determined, will be given away on July 24.
The first 15,000 fans will receive the bobbleheads on the given day.
The annual Salute to the Negro Leagues Day will be on May 23 when the Royals play the Tigers. Both teams will wear replica Negro Leagues uniforms, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Monarchs three-quarters-length T-shirt with Jackie Robinson’s name and number (he wore No. 5 in KC).
On June 19, the first 10,000 fans will be given a replica 1970 Royals road jersey. On July 23, the first 10,000 fans 21 and older will receive a baseball-themed Hawaiian Shirt. On Oct. 2, the first 10,000 fans will get a lightweight Royals hoodie.
Here is the promotion schedule for the entire 2021 season:
April
April 1: Greater Kansas City Day Magnetic Schedule
April 3: Royals Tote Bag giveaway
April 4: Family FunDay Sunday
April 14: Student Night
April 16: Buck Night Price Chopper
April 18: Boy Scout Day/Family FunDay Sunday
April 21: Student Night
May
May 5: Student Night
May 6: School Day
May 7: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
May 8: Jorge “Soler Power” Bobblehead
May 9: Family FunDay Sunday
May 18: T-Shirt Tuesday
May 19: Student Night
May 21: Tourism Night/Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
May 22: Whit Merrifield “Hit Counter” Bobblehead
May 23: Salute to the Negro Leagues Day/Jackie Robinson Monarchs/Family Fun Day
June
June 4: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
June 5: Hunter “Bull-Dozier” Bobblehead
June 6: Family FunDay Sunday
June 15: T-Shirt Tuesday
June 16: Student Night
June 18: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
June 19: 1970 Away Jersey
June 20: Family FunDay Sunday
July
July 2: Armed Forces Night/Fireworks Spectacular/Buck Night
July 3: 6-Pack Cooler
July 4: Family FunDay Sunday
July 7: Student Night
July 16: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
July 17: Bullpen Cart/Faith & Family Night
July 18: Family FunDay Sunday
July 23: Hawaiian Shirt/Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
July 24: TBD Bobblehead
July 25: Family FunDay Sunday
July 28: Student Night
August
Aug. 9: Baseball Trading Cards
Aug. 10: T-Shirt Tuesday
Aug. 11: Student Night
Aug. 13: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
Aug. 14: Royals Hall of Fame series Whitey Herzog Bobblehead
Aug. 15: Sluggerrr’s Birthday Bash/Family FunDay Sunday
Aug. 18: Student Night
September
Sept. 1: Student Night
Sept. 3: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night
Sept. 5: Family FunDay Sunday
Sept. 15: Student Night
Sept. 17: Viva Los Reales/Buck Night
Sept. 18: Ladies Hat/Girls Night Out
Sept. 19: Girl Scout Day/Family FunDay Sunday
Sept. 29: Student Night
October
Oct. 1: Futures Night/Buck Night
Oct. 2: Lightweight Hoodie/Fan Appreciation Night
Oct. 3: Early Bird Schedule & Team Photo/Family FunDay Sunday
