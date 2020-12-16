Royals’ promotions for 2021 season include unique bobbleheads, a jersey and hoodie

Over the final four months of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, Royals fans will be able to keep track of outfielder Whit Merrifield’s hit total while watching games at home.

No computer, phone or tablet needed.

That’s because the Royals plan to give away a Whit Merrifield “Hit Counter” bobblehead, and it’s one of the unique items that is part of the 2021 promotional schedule.

There is also a “Soler Power” bobblehead of designated hitter Jorge Soler that will be given away on May 8. The Merrifield hit counter (which may or may not have been inspired by David Letterman’s Buddy Biancalana hit counter in the 1980s) will be distributed on May 22.

A Hunter “Bull-Dozier” bobblehead is planned for June 5, and fans can get a Whitey Herzog/Royals Hall of Fame bobblehead on Aug. 14. One other bobblehead, to be determined, will be given away on July 24.

The first 15,000 fans will receive the bobbleheads on the given day.

The annual Salute to the Negro Leagues Day will be on May 23 when the Royals play the Tigers. Both teams will wear replica Negro Leagues uniforms, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Monarchs three-quarters-length T-shirt with Jackie Robinson’s name and number (he wore No. 5 in KC).

On June 19, the first 10,000 fans will be given a replica 1970 Royals road jersey. On July 23, the first 10,000 fans 21 and older will receive a baseball-themed Hawaiian Shirt. On Oct. 2, the first 10,000 fans will get a lightweight Royals hoodie.

Here is the promotion schedule for the entire 2021 season:

April

April 1: Greater Kansas City Day Magnetic Schedule

April 3: Royals Tote Bag giveaway

April 4: Family FunDay Sunday

April 14: Student Night

April 16: Buck Night Price Chopper

April 18: Boy Scout Day/Family FunDay Sunday

April 21: Student Night

May

May 5: Student Night

May 6: School Day

May 7: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

May 8: Jorge “Soler Power” Bobblehead

May 9: Family FunDay Sunday

May 18: T-Shirt Tuesday

May 19: Student Night

May 21: Tourism Night/Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

May 22: Whit Merrifield “Hit Counter” Bobblehead

May 23: Salute to the Negro Leagues Day/Jackie Robinson Monarchs/Family Fun Day

June

June 4: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

June 5: Hunter “Bull-Dozier” Bobblehead

June 6: Family FunDay Sunday

June 15: T-Shirt Tuesday

June 16: Student Night

June 18: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

June 19: 1970 Away Jersey

June 20: Family FunDay Sunday

July

July 2: Armed Forces Night/Fireworks Spectacular/Buck Night

July 3: 6-Pack Cooler

July 4: Family FunDay Sunday

July 7: Student Night

July 16: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

July 17: Bullpen Cart/Faith & Family Night

July 18: Family FunDay Sunday

July 23: Hawaiian Shirt/Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

July 24: TBD Bobblehead

July 25: Family FunDay Sunday

July 28: Student Night

August

Aug. 9: Baseball Trading Cards

Aug. 10: T-Shirt Tuesday

Aug. 11: Student Night

Aug. 13: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

Aug. 14: Royals Hall of Fame series Whitey Herzog Bobblehead

Aug. 15: Sluggerrr’s Birthday Bash/Family FunDay Sunday

Aug. 18: Student Night

September

Sept. 1: Student Night

Sept. 3: Summer Fireworks/Buck Night

Sept. 5: Family FunDay Sunday

Sept. 15: Student Night

Sept. 17: Viva Los Reales/Buck Night

Sept. 18: Ladies Hat/Girls Night Out

Sept. 19: Girl Scout Day/Family FunDay Sunday

Sept. 29: Student Night

October

Oct. 1: Futures Night/Buck Night

Oct. 2: Lightweight Hoodie/Fan Appreciation Night

Oct. 3: Early Bird Schedule & Team Photo/Family FunDay Sunday