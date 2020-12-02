Royals avoid arbitration with Hunter Dozier as non-tender deadline approaches

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier reached an agreement with the team on a contract for 2021 on Wednesday, and the sides avoided arbitration in the process.

MLB’s non-tender deadline for clubs to offer contracts to players currently on their 40-man rosters is 7 p.m. Central time Wednesday. Players not offered a contract will become free agents.

Dozier agreed to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2.72 million, per a source with knowledge of the agreement.

The Royals entered the week with a large group of arbitration-eligible players without contracts, but pitchers Jesse Hahn, Jakob Junis and outfielder Franchy Cordero agreed to deals on Tuesday.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, starting pitcher Brad Keller, designated hitter and former AL home run champion Jorge Soler and third baseman Maikel Franco remained arbitration-eligible players who’ve yet to reach an agreement with the club on a 2021 contract.