Royals
Executives select Salvador Perez as AL’s top catcher on Sporting News All-Star squad
An eye condition and subsequent blurred vision kept Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez sidelined for 20 games this season, and that prevented him from having enough at-bats to qualify for honors such as the Silver Slugger Award.
That hasn’t stopped his peers and MLB executives from recognizing his performance in the pandemic-shortened season.
The Sporting News revealed its 2020 MLB All-Stars on Friday, and a panel of American League executives selected Perez the AL All-Star catcher. He beat out Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy.
Perez batted .333 with a .353 OBP and a .633 slugging percentage. He hit a team-high 11 home runs, 12 doubles and 32 RBIs in 37 games. He also posted an AL-best WAR of 1.9 as calculated by FanGraphs.com.
Earlier this week, the MLBPA announced Perez was also a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year Award as voted on by players as part of the Players Choice Awards. Perez missed the entire 2019 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow during spring training.
MLB did not have an All-Star Game in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic which caused a truncated 60-game season.
The Sporting News All-Star team, first selected in 1925, selected one All-Star for each position in the American League and National League, respectively.
The positions included separate spots for designated hitter, starting pitcher and relief pitcher. Voting took place in September. Eight AL teams had players selected. The White Sox were the lone team with two players chosen.
Sporting News AL All-Stars
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals
First base: Jose Abreu, White Sox
Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians
Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels
Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
Outfield: George Springer, Astros
Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins
Starting pitcher: Shane Bieber, Indians
Relief pitcher: Liam Hendriks, Athletics
Comments