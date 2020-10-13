SportsBeat KC: The Royals’ offseason begins with minor-league activity, and questions

The Royals finished with their best winning percentage since 2017 and head into the offseason with optimism—and plenty of questions.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy joins SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff on this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast to discuss the big issues for the Royals, who are currently conducting minor-league training in Kansas City and Arizona.

Among the questions: Who replaces retiring Alex Gordon in left field? Can Salvador Perez and Adalberto Mondesi take their hot bats into next season? Which free agents might the Royals target? How can they keep their bullpen rolling?

Story links:

Royals making the most of chance to work with their minor leaguers, build toward future

For Royals’ Brady Singer and Kris Bubic, 2020 season was only a starting point

OK, so how did it go? Royals GM weighs in on his club’s performance in a 60-game season