Podcast: Did Royals get the manager right? And KU helps college hoops open with a bang

Kansas City Royals introduced Mike Matheny, a former major league manager with the St. Louis Cardinals, as the new manager, taking over for Ned Yost, who retired after the 2019 season. General manager Dayton Moore, left, congratulates Matheny after the announcement. The Kansas City Star

The Royals didn’t exactly search for a new manager. Mike Matheny was already on the staff. And he didn’t exactly win the introductory news conference. But in a side sessions with reporters, Matheny opened up about his success and failures as the St. Louis Cardinals manager. Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian were there and offer up their takes on the hire — and their first impression of Matheny as a manager. Also, Kansas helps usher in the college basketball season with a huge game against Duke in New York City Tuesday night. Can college basketball do a better job celebrating its opening night?

Read the stories we discussed:

A closer look at Matheny’s hiring, including the Royals’ biggest potential problem

Why new Royals’ manager Mike Mathney the benefit of the doubt from KC fans

Five bold predictions and a season projection for the KU Jayhawks basketball season

Five bold predictions and a March projection for K-State’s 2019-20 basketball season

