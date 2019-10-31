Royals hope to make decisions soon on Mike Matheny coaching staff

Kansas City Royals introduced Mike Matheny, a former major league manager with the St. Louis Cardinals, as the new manager, taking over for Ned Yost, who retired after the 2019 season. JTOYOSHIBA@KCSTAR.COM

New Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny has not made any final decisions on his coaching staff, but it seems likely the core of former manager Ned Yost’s staff may remain intact under Matheny’s leadership.

Neither Matheny nor Royals general manager Dayton Moore gave definitive answers during Thursday’s introductory press conference on what Matheny’s coaching staff will look like, but they offered praise for the current staff.

In his role as an advisor for the organization, Matheny got to know the current staff and spent spring training with the major-league and minor-league staff in Arizona.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Mike and I have talked about that,” Moore said. “That’s something we’ll continue to work through. We feel we have some amazing coaches here in this organization. Mike has articulated that already. We’ll manage through that. We hope to manage through that rather quickly at a time once we’ve come to a conclusion and Mike gets a chance to talk more one-on-one.”

Matheny and Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred were teammates with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals. Eldred also served as an assistant to the general manager for the Cardinals during Matheny’s tenure as manager (2013-15).

One change will certainly take place as Dale Sveum will move out of his previous role as bench coach.

“Dale Sveum has made an advance decision that he would prefer to do something else in the organization,” Moore said. “That’s something that we had actually discussed before the season had ended. We’ll work through that together.

Moore acknowledged there are multiple “very strong candidates” internally for the bench coach job.

The Royals also interviewed internal candidates quality control/catching coach Pedro Grifol and bullpen coach Vance Wilson. Grifol remains a candidate for the San Francisco Giants managerial position vacated by the retirement of Bruce Bochy.

That search process has moved to a second round of interviews.

Grifol has certainly left the door open to remain with the Royals if he’s not the Giants’ choice as their next manager.

“Like Dayton, once you get to know Mike Matheny, here’s a good person, he’s a good leader,” Grifol said. “He’s a good manager. He played in the big leagues. He’s got a presence, great leadership skills. I think he’s a great choice. If I get the chance to work with Mike, I’ll be pulling the same direction. He’s a great leader.”

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP