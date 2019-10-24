Royals’ Alex Gordon may add to his legacy as one of game’s best defenders

Kansas City Royals veteran left fielder and longtime defensive stalwart Alex Gordon has once again found himself on the short list of candidates for the American League Gold Glove as the best defensive left fielder.

Gordon, 35, will decide this offseason whether he’ll retire or return for a 14th season in the majors. Wednesday, he joined Oakland Athletics outfielder Robbie Grossman and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi as finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove as the best defensive left fielder in the American League.

The Gold Glove winners will be announced Nov. 3

Gordon, who originally debuted as third baseman in the majors, has become one of the most decorated defenders in club history. A six-time winner, including back-to-back awards in 2017 and 2018, Gordon has the second-most Gold Glove awards in franchise history behind only Frank White’s eight.

Gordon also earned Platinum Glove honors in 2014 as the best fielder in the AL. He also won Wilson Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

This season, Gordon committed one error in 276 chances during 1,260 innings. He had the second-most putouts of any left fielder in the majors, 268, which was the most in the AL. His seven outfield assists tied for third-most among all big league left fielders, and he also turned two double plays as an outfielder.

According to Fangraphs, Gordon’s Ultimate Zone Rating (3.2) ranked first among AL left fielders and second in the majors behind only St. Louis’ Marcell Ozuna (5.7).