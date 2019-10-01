SportsBeat KC podcast: When will the Royals be royal again? What will Alex Gordon do?

Royals manager Ned Yost (left) has retired and we’re not sure what Alex Gordon has planned. The Kansas City Star

The 2019 season has mercifully ended for the Royals. It couldn’t get worse than last year when they lost 104, and it wasn’t. They lost 103.

How long will it take for the Royals to regain competitiveness? Even just-retired manager Ned Yost has his thoughts on that.

Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian take on this question and others with host Blair Kerkhoff. They also cover what’s in store for popular outfielder Alex Gordon and who is mostly likely to be the next Royals manager.

